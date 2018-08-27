Is It Disrespectful To Your Wife To Call A Woman Your "Work Wife"?

We were out to eat with Mark and his wife and during the conversation he referred to a woman that he works with, his counterpart as his "work wife" and his wife LOST IT!

She believes that it’s inconsiderate and RUDE to refer to someone as your "work wife" when you are married and especially to do that around other people!

Mark tried explaining that it's all in good fun and didn't think it was a big deal because they have worked together for so long and she's been married for ten years. He also tried explaining that he was AT their wedding and she and her husband were at their's but his wife wasn't having it.

Do you think it's disrespectful if you are married to refer to someone as your "work wife"?