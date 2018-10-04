It Now Costs $230,000 to Raise a Kid From Birth to Age 18

Merrill Lynch just put out their annual report on how much it costs to raise a child from birth to the age of 18.

The total?!

$230,000!!!!!!

By the way, that DOESN'T include college!

Why is it so high? The survey says that it's because parents feel pressure to buy their children things that other kids have.

Parents know that it is expensive to have a child but 90% of parents say they were surprised at how much it actually was.

The good news is that 94% say that it is worth every penny!