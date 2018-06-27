Is It Ok To Buy Lotto Tickets For An 8-Year-Old?

So I bought lotto tickets for friends little girl who turned 8. My grandma used to do this all the time when I was a kid and I LOVED IT! I can't remember winning any big bucks but for my friend's daughter, it was HER day!

She won $100 BUCKS!

I let her keep it because she won but apparently that put my friend in an awkward position because $100 is a lot for a kid. She told me after that she wished I had called her rather than surprising her daughter with the 100 winnings because a kid doesn't know the difference in 10 dollars and 100 dollars and I could have just given her the 10 dollars and given the 90 to mom and dad to give to her over the course of the year.

My thought is, she won. :)