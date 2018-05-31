It Will Cost $170-a-Week To Entertain Your Kids This Summer

If your kids are wrapping up school for the year, every parent knows how much your schedule will change.

Unfortunately, there seems to be only ONE solution to the problem: by throwing money at it.

According to a new study at The Independent, parents spend an average of $170-a-week entertaining their kids during the summer. That's about $24-a-day.

That includes the cost of things like camps, amusement parks, sports, other activities, movies, new toys and books, trips, and meals out.

On the bright side, once they're back in school, the cost of keeping them entertained drops down to $66-a-week. That is still a lot, but it's more than $100-a-week less than the summer.