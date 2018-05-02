It's Cool To Be Uncool
You secretly think it's cool but you've been afraid to admit it. Do NOT be afraid anymore!
Yesterday in the Morning Mix show meeting, Geoff Sheen revealed a dark part of his history. He saw a PT Cruiser in the parking lot and he thought it was super cool. Geoff especially liked that it was a wood paneled PT Cruiser.
No one else on the show thought that was cool. Chase Murphy even pointed out that the PT Cruiser isn't even sold anymore and it's essentially a Dodge Neon.
What is the thing that you think is cool but you don't want to admit it because you don't want to suffer the same humiliation as Geoff?