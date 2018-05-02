It's Cool To Be Uncool

Yesterday in the Morning Mix show meeting, Geoff Sheen revealed a dark part of his history. He saw a PT Cruiser in the parking lot and he thought it was super cool. Geoff especially liked that it was a wood paneled PT Cruiser.

No one else on the show thought that was cool. Chase Murphy even pointed out that the PT Cruiser isn't even sold anymore and it's essentially a Dodge Neon.

What is the thing that you think is cool but you don't want to admit it because you don't want to suffer the same humiliation as Geoff?