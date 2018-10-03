It's National Boyfriend Day, And National 'Mean Girls' Day!

Today, October 3rd, is National Boyfriend Day! And I'd just like to take a second and tell everyone why I love my boyfriend Gabe so much.

Exhibit A: He leaves me random sweet notes

Exhibit B: We just moved into a new house (yay!) and he gave me an ENTIRE CLOSET. Ugh, HOW SWEET is this look at the L

Exhibit C: He's the best wedding date:

And there are a million other things I could say about this wonderful man, but I'm just glad he's all mine. Happy National Boyfriend Day!

And if you aren't celebrating 'NBD," then maybe you can celebrate "Mean Girls Day," which is also October 3rd.

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was."

"It's October 3rd."

LOL