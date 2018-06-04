It's National Cheese Day!

Today is National Cheese Day. It's one of our country's most beloved foods.

According to a new survey at National Today, 23% of Americans almost always add cheese to their food anyway. 17% also said they'd add cheese to every meal if it wasn't bad for their health.

Our five favorite types of cheeses:

Cheddar (17% of the vote)

Mozzarella, 15%

American, 14%

Pepper jack, 11%

Provolone, 8%

On the other hand, blue cheese is the cheese we like the least. 25% of people said it's their least favorite. The others:

Limburger, 17%

Goat cheese, 16%

American, 13%

Swiss, 8%