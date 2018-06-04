It's National Cheese Day!
Here are America's favorite and most hated cheeses.
Today is National Cheese Day. It's one of our country's most beloved foods.
According to a new survey at National Today, 23% of Americans almost always add cheese to their food anyway. 17% also said they'd add cheese to every meal if it wasn't bad for their health.
Our five favorite types of cheeses:
Cheddar (17% of the vote)
Mozzarella, 15%
American, 14%
Pepper jack, 11%
Provolone, 8%
On the other hand, blue cheese is the cheese we like the least. 25% of people said it's their least favorite. The others:
Limburger, 17%
Goat cheese, 16%
American, 13%
Swiss, 8%