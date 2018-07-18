A new study says 25% of people prefer Ketchup...

July 18, 2018
Happy National Hot Dog Day everyone! What a perfect day to try and decide which is the best and most favorite condiment to add on top of your dog.

Here are the results of a recent survey on America's favorite hot dog topping...and the winner was KETCHUP! (to which Geoff Sheen disagrees whole-heartedly)

Ketchup got 25% of the vote,  and here are the rest of the top ten:

1.  Ketchup.

2.  Chili.

3.  Mustard.

4.  Cheese.

5.  Relish.

6.  Onions.

7.  Sauerkraut.

8.  Mayo.

9.  Jalapeños.

10.  Coleslaw. 

What's your favorite thing to put on top of your hot dog? 

 

National Hot Dog Day
condiments
toppings
ketchup
Mustard
chili
cheese
onions