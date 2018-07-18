A new study says 25% of people prefer Ketchup...

Happy National Hot Dog Day everyone! What a perfect day to try and decide which is the best and most favorite condiment to add on top of your dog.

Here are the results of a recent survey on America's favorite hot dog topping...and the winner was KETCHUP! (to which Geoff Sheen disagrees whole-heartedly)

Ketchup got 25% of the vote, and here are the rest of the top ten:

1. Ketchup.

2. Chili.

3. Mustard.

4. Cheese.

5. Relish.

6. Onions.

7. Sauerkraut.

8. Mayo.

9. Jalapeños.

10. Coleslaw.

What's your favorite thing to put on top of your hot dog?