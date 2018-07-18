A new study says 25% of people prefer Ketchup...
Happy National Hot Dog Day everyone! What a perfect day to try and decide which is the best and most favorite condiment to add on top of your dog.
Here are the results of a recent survey on America's favorite hot dog topping...and the winner was KETCHUP! (to which Geoff Sheen disagrees whole-heartedly)
Ketchup got 25% of the vote, and here are the rest of the top ten:
1. Ketchup.
2. Chili.
3. Mustard.
4. Cheese.
5. Relish.
6. Onions.
7. Sauerkraut.
8. Mayo.
9. Jalapeños.
10. Coleslaw.
What's your favorite thing to put on top of your hot dog?
New POLL! Today is #NationalHotDogDay. Do you put mustard or ketchup on your hot dog?— Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) July 18, 2018