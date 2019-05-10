It's Teacher Appreciation Week And We're Shouting Out To All The Teachers!

I went to an event that my high school alumni program put on last weekend, and to my surprise...one of my favorite teachers from when I attended school was there!

Her name is Mrs. G, and she taught chemistry at Westbury High School. (still does!)

She was notorious for (lightly) throwing erasers at her students when they weren't paying attention or when they got the answer wrong, but it was never in a malicious way. She wanted you to learn. She wanted you to remember her, and that's exactly what I did.

Aside from being really bad at math, (which is a huge part of chemistry) I failed her class the first time I took it. But Mrs. G came to me, and asked if she could help tutor me so I could learn and understand the information she was teaching. After re-taking the class, I passed with flying colors all because of her.

When I saw her there at the event last weekend, I was so glad I could thank her in person for helping me all those years ago. So to Mrs G.: THANK YOU! You really are the best.

So to all teachers near and far, WE SALUTE YOU! Your tireless hours spent working and compassion for your students is truly amazing, and we thank you for all that you do!