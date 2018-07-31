Jilted Husband Win 8.8 MILLION Against The Man Who Had An Affair With His Wife

Video of Jilted husband wins $8.8M against man who had affair with his wife

For those of us who have been cheated on this is some sweet sweet revenge! A man has sued his wife's lover and was awarded 8.8 MILLION in compensation!

He cited, "criminal conversation, alienation of affection, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery."

He stated that it required him to spend the extra money and it cost the business money and a judge agreed. I am NOT a lawyer so you can read the details here.

For all of us who have been cheated, don't we all feel like we all got paid a little?