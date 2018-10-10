Jimmy Kimmel's Latest Music "Mean Tweets" Is Hilarious

Gwen Stefani, P!nk, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, and Nickelback just to name a few!

October 10, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
In honor of the "American Music Awards" last night, Jimmy Kimmel's latest edition of "Mean Tweets" fired up some of pop music's biggest names.

Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Elvis Costello, Jason Derulo, Gwen Stefani, G-Eazy, Luke Bryan, Dua Lipa and Halsey, among others, read the unfriendly words from the internet and gave us all a good laugh.

According to Too Fab, “Nobody got hit quite as hard as the one-two punch of Korn and Nickelback, who have somewhat unfairly become the punchline for so many music-related jokes. First, someone wrote of Korn, "F--k those guys more than Nickelback," which hit the group pretty hard.

Then, Nickelback got to read someone's nuanced critique, "I would rather stab myself in the taint than hear another Nickelback song." After a beat, Chad Kroeger shot back, "That's funny. That's how we make Nickelback songs."

Poor Nickelback, lol.

