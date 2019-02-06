JJ Watt Gives Jersey To Cy-Fair ISD Student On 99th Day Of School

Just JJ Being JJ

February 6, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Houston
Sarah Pepper
Shows
Sports
The Morning Mix

Most schools do something special for the 99th Day of school because Houston LOVES JJ Watt and JJ Watt loves Houston.

When he was this picture on Twitter and realized this student didn't have a jersey, he asked them to DM him so he could get him an official Watt Jersey. 

Tags: 
JJ Watt
Jersey
Cy-Fair ISD

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Mix Talks To OFA Little League President Rocky Guzman Mix 96.5 On Demand
Is Your 11-Year-Old's Break-Up A Family Emergency? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 1-29-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
One Job 1-25-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #20 - Sarah Pepper and Lauren Kelly join us, Spoon throws a fit about the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Patriots, and Geoff and Spoon forget about Kyle King's baby... .shower Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 1-22-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes