JJ Watt Gives Jersey To Cy-Fair ISD Student On 99th Day Of School
Just JJ Being JJ
February 6, 2019
Most schools do something special for the 99th Day of school because Houston LOVES JJ Watt and JJ Watt loves Houston.
When he was this picture on Twitter and realized this student didn't have a jersey, he asked them to DM him so he could get him an official Watt Jersey.
My man in the middle making the extra effort!! DM me an address and I’ll make sure we get him a real jersey! Hope everyone over there has a great 99th day of school! https://t.co/EioXaSnK6T— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 5, 2019