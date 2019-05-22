J.J. Watt's Fake Commercial Is Hilarious, Also Helped A Kid Get A Better Grade In Class

JJ Watt continues to show why he's a good guy and great ambassador for Houston.

Yesterday, he did something for a young fan that helped him reach the top of the class!

A teacher tweeted at Watt to tell him one of her young students picked the Houston Texans star to be the celebrity endorser for his “Energy Chips.” Watt saw the tweet and decided to film a commercial for the chips in hopes that it will help the student get a better grade. Special guest cameo by wide receiver Will Fuller.

Here’s the tweet from the teacher:

@JJWatt my class created products and had to use a advertising technique, one of my students chose celebrity endorsement...and look who he chose!! Thanks for being such a great role model for our future!!! pic.twitter.com/b7xBtMM7vt — Trippel's Class (@Trippel_Class) May 21, 2019

So here is JJ's ad:

Haha that’s awesome. Had a couple extra minutes during lunch break today, so I figured maybe this would help boost his grade on the project. I also brought on a second endorser, but we need to work on his script a bit ---- https://t.co/Di7LUZd3a5 pic.twitter.com/StAPmIbcfS — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 21, 2019

It worked!

@CryarCats yes, definitely have to give an A on this project!!! You made our day and one student extremely excited and also many teachers!!! Thanks again for doing so much for the future generations!!! https://t.co/OyvOGTstY8 — Trippel's Class (@Trippel_Class) May 21, 2019

Will Fuller is now Emmy nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy or miniseries.