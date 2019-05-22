J.J. Watt's Fake Commercial Is Hilarious, Also Helped A Kid Get A Better Grade In Class

Maybe JJ should be available for future commercials?

May 22, 2019
JJ Watt continues to show why he's a good guy and great ambassador for Houston.

Yesterday, he did something for a young fan that helped him reach the top of the class!

A teacher tweeted at Watt to tell him one of her young students picked the Houston Texans star to be the celebrity endorser for his “Energy Chips.” Watt saw the tweet and decided to film a commercial for the chips in hopes that it will help the student get a better grade. Special guest cameo by wide receiver Will Fuller.

Here’s the tweet from the teacher:

So here is JJ's ad:

It worked!

Will Fuller is now Emmy nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy or miniseries.

 

