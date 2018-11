Joel Cowley From The HLSR Joins The Morning Mix to announce the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Announcing $27 Million Educational Commitment for 2019.

The Rodeo’s 2019 educational commitment includes:

Scholarships$14,286,000

Junior Show Exhibitors$8,305,250

Educational Program Grants$3,969,720

Graduate Assistantships$613,640

Total$27,174,610

