Joel Cowley From The Rodeo Joins The Morning Mix

Talking on-sale date for tickets.

January 11, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Podcasts
Shows
The Morning Mix

You can buy your tickets for the Rodeo Houston concerts starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 10th. 

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the official lineup last week for the star-studded shows that include a variety or singers and performers for this year.

Camila Cabello, Luke Bryan, Cardi B, Panic At The Disco, Zedd, Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw, and Chris Stapleton are just a few names coming to town in February and March.

RodeoHouston.com for all the info.

Here's Joel Cowley President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo talking about ticket sales and this year's lineup. 

 

Tags: 
Rodeo
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Rodeo Tickets

Recent Podcast Audio
Joel Cowley Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Mix 96.5 On Demand
Chris Hogan Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #19 - Geoff Sheen had a bad week, Kyle has a potty mouth, the Spurs are rumored to be interested in Porziņģis and more. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 1-8-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
When do you take down Christmas lights? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #18 - Bob Einstein calls in (RIP), we pay tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund, and make our playoff picks. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes