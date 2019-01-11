Joel Cowley From The Rodeo Joins The Morning Mix

You can buy your tickets for the Rodeo Houston concerts starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 10th.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the official lineup last week for the star-studded shows that include a variety or singers and performers for this year.

Camila Cabello, Luke Bryan, Cardi B, Panic At The Disco, Zedd, Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw, and Chris Stapleton are just a few names coming to town in February and March.

RodeoHouston.com for all the info.

Here's Joel Cowley President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo talking about ticket sales and this year's lineup.