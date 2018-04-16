John Cena And Nikki Bella Break Up, End Engagement

According to US WEEKLY, after six years together, John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple tells Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Cena, 40, proposed to Bella, 34, one year ago at Wrestlemania 33. The two have been dating since 2012. The pair were last were spotted in public together at Wrestlemania 34 on Sunday, April 8.

On Saturday, John posted an Instagram photo of a quote from Walt Whitman that said: