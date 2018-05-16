Justin Timberlake Makes A Grandma's Night By Meeting Her Before His Show

88-year-old Bette Maloney is a Justin Timberlake superfan from Orlando, and got the surprise of a lifetime when she found out she was going to meet her celebrity crush.

According to the Miami Herald, Maloney's granddaughters surprised her with tickets tucked inside her Easter basket to Timberlake's May 14 Man of the Woods Tour concert at Orlando's Amway Center.

After Maloney’s story went viral in April, Justin got wind of the story, found her, and invited “Nammie” backstage Monday night before his concert.

A smiling Maloney asked Timberlake while they were backstage: "Do you think Jessica (Biel) would mind if I gave you a kiss?" Timberlake assured the happy grandma his wife wouldn't mind, lol.

Justin even mentioned her from the stage during the show, saying "I want to give a special shout-out. There is a pretty little lady that ended up on the news here by the name of Nammie. She is 88 and I met her earlier tonight. Where is she? Wherever you are in the audience tonight, thank you. I love you!"

After the show Nammie’s granddaughters tweeted, "Thank you @justintimberlake for being so sweet and kind to our dear Nammie. You have set the bar impossibly high to ever top this Mother’s Day ... BEST NIGHT EVER"