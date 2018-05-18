Kate Upton Posts Hilarious Throwback In Honor Of Rockets Playoffs

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, has got Houston spirit...yes she does.

According to the Houston Chronicle,

'After showing her support throughout the World Series, Upton has switched gears to show some love to the Houston Rockets, who are on the verge of winning their conference finals. The 25-year-old model shared two throwback videos to her Instagram featuring Rockets star James Harden and Kevin Durant from the Golden State Warriors. Before the two were rivals in the 2018 championship, Harden and Durant played side-by-side for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The ads featured Upton in "take a supermodel to work day" where she basically followed Harden and Durant around asking all kinds of questions. It plays heavily into the "dumb blonde" stereotype. It looks like her...weird...show of support may have helped because the Rockets won Game 2, 127-105.'

