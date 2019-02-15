Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Engaged!
Check out her new ring!
February 15, 2019
And who said getting engaged on Valentine's Day was cheesy....
A big CONGRATS is in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom because they got engaged yesterday!
Katy shared a picture of her and Orlando surrounded by a bunch of heart-shaped balloons, annnnnnd showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful pink jewel in the middle.
She captioned the pic: “Full bloom,” while Orlando went on to share the same image on his own Instagram, captioning the adorable snap, “Lifetimes.”