Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Engaged!

Check out her new ring!

February 15, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Music News
Shows
Social
The Latest
The Morning Mix

And who said getting engaged on Valentine's Day was cheesy....

A big CONGRATS is in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom because they got engaged yesterday!

Katy shared a picture of her and Orlando surrounded by a bunch of heart-shaped balloons, annnnnnd showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful pink jewel in the middle.

She captioned the pic: “Full bloom,” while Orlando went on to share the same image on his own Instagram, captioning the adorable snap, “Lifetimes.”

full bloom

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

 

Lifetimes

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Tags: 
Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom
engaged
ring
Valentine's Day
Instagram
People Magazine

Recent Podcast Audio

First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 1: We introduce ourselves and ask what is absolutely necessary on your baby registry, what do you really need and what did you get that you never used and are there any cute maternity clothes? First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #21: Geoff, Kyle, and Spoon reveal too much about their relationships with their dads, dancing at their weddings, and Matthew Fantasia. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-12-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
The Morning Mix Talks To OFA Little League President Rocky Guzman Mix 96.5 On Demand
Is Your 11-Year-Old's Break-Up A Family Emergency? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 1-29-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes