Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Engaged!

And who said getting engaged on Valentine's Day was cheesy....

A big CONGRATS is in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom because they got engaged yesterday!

Katy shared a picture of her and Orlando surrounded by a bunch of heart-shaped balloons, annnnnnd showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful pink jewel in the middle.

She captioned the pic: “Full bloom,” while Orlando went on to share the same image on his own Instagram, captioning the adorable snap, “Lifetimes.”

