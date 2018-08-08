Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Is ALL OF US Who Love Coldplay's Chris Martin

Watch this cutie sing "Yellow" to her celeb crush!

August 8, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Music News
Shows
Social
The Latest
The Morning Mix

We all had our celebrity crushes when we were young, (and possibly still have them today) but don't you remember just HOW MUCH you LOOOOOVED them? It was a deep, deep love and you would do anything for them.

If it was a movie star, you probably watched all of their movies over and over again. If it was a tv star, you could probably quote your favorite show's lines at the drop of a dime. And if it was a musician, I'm sure you sang all of their songs at any given moment...ALL THE TIME!

Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose is adorable, and she is in LOVE with the lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin. We like your taste River!

KC posted a sweet video of her daughter swooning over Coldplay front man, saying “I like him and he’s beautiful” 

Tags: 
Kelly Clarkson
River Rose
Daughter
Coldplay
Chris Martin
Love
Video
tweet