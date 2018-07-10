Apparently the key to having a much better life is as simple as playing music at home, according to a new survey.

July 10, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
The Latest
The Morning Mix

Having a few minutes of quiet might be our dream, especially if we have kids. But according to a new survey at Slipped Disc, apparently the key to having a much better life is as simple as playing music at home.

Check out these stats about people who listen to music at home . . .

1.  They average three hours and 13 minutes more family time a week.

2.  They feel 87% happier than they did before they would play music at home.

3.  83% say chores are easier.

4.  50% say they like cooking more (and they spend 20% more time cooking with their significant other).

5.  And finally, they have 67% more time for intimacy. 

 

Tags: 
playing music at home can give you a better life
The Morning Mix