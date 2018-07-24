Kid Drops Baseball Tossed To Him, Guy Behind Him Picks It Up And Gives It To Wife

Did you guys see this story on social media yet? People are upset that a man, who appeared to have taken a ball away from a kid at a Chicago Cubs game, then handed the ball to his wife. But what people didn't get to see on the tv broadcast was that the man had actually helped the kid get one earlier in the game.



According to reports, Chicago Cubs first base coach Will Venable flipped a foul ball to a young fan during the fourth inning of Sunday's game at Wrigley Field, but the ball bounced beneath the seat. The guy behind him jumped on the opportunity, grabbed the ball and handed it over to his wife.

However, fans who were sitting nearby said people watching the game on tv didn't get the real story.



A man named Chuck, who was sitting to the left of the man who grabbed the ball, said that the man had already helped that kid get a ball earlier in the game, and is actually a great guy.

He had already helped that kid get a ball. He gave two more away to kids also. He was a great guy. TV got this all wrong. — Chuck Mycoff (@cmycoff2) July 22, 2018

The Cubs ended up delivering two baseballs to the kid, one of which was signed by All-Star second baseman Javy Baez.