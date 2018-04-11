The Kindest Way To Break-Up With Somone

If you're about to call it quits in your relationship, stop trying to be nice. According to Cosmo you should stop trying to let people down easy.

When it comes to breaking up, there's just no easy way to do it. Some people say that they just want you to be honest and according to Cosmo that seems to be the case.

I'll tell you from experience of hearing bads news, I don't want you to try and be sensitive, I feel like it does more harm than good and to be honest, it's a waste of both of our times. I don't want you to be cruel but when you say it's timing or maybe somewhere down the road, that gives hope. If there's not hope, just say there's not hope. By the way, this came with age, in my 20's lie to me :) Give me hope LMAO but now, I just don't have the time for the nonsense, if it's not working,

They may be more upset with you at the time because they thought it was harsh but in the long run, I think they will respect you more that you were honest with them.

So, be honest, don't be cruel and don't try and "let them down easy".