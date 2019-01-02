Is Kissing Someone Else At Midnight On New Year's Eve Cheating?

A study was done by Yougov.com before Christmas that said 12% of men and 10% of women say it's FINE to kiss someone besides your significant other under the mistletoe . . . but it's not okay in any other situation.

Got us talking about whether or not it is cheating if you kiss someone at midnight on New Year's Eve, is that cheating?

If you google it, cause don't we all Google everything, people are split. I didn't find a study on it but I did find a very interesting Reddit thread about a woman who was in Vegas with her husband and they were hanging out with a couple and at midnight she kissed her husband and then the other guy leaned in to kiss her and DID!

One husband was ok with it. The other NOT SO MUCH and a HUGE fight broke out. The thread underneath the post is extremely divided on whether or not it is technically cheating or not.

So what do you think? Cheating?