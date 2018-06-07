Lauren Kelly And Her Boyfriend Gabe Are Celebrating 1 Year Together!

June 7, 2018
The Morning Mix
Exactly one year ago, Sarah Pepper was on the treadmill at our office gym and she noticed a good looking guy working out next to her. She didn't get a name, phone number, or even a picture...but lucky for us, Geoff Sheen and our boss saw him in the building's deli for lunch the next day and snapped a photo!

So we did what any normal people would do: we printed that photo our boss sent and hung it up around the building until we found him. That's when HOT GYM GUY was born. 

We invited Ev up to the studio to chat, and we got all the details about him; including how he was in a serious long-term relationship so he couldn't be hooked up. But fear not! He had a single brother who he thought would be a good match, so the next day...Hot Gym Guy brought up his brother Gabe, and WOW. That's literally all I can say.

I knew from the second Gabe walked in that I was in big trouble. His ridiculous good looks, his calm, quiet and super sweet persona all played into just a few of the things I loved about him immediately. It really is true about what they say: when you know, YOU KNOW! And I knew from the get-go Gabe was it for me. And now 365 days later, we are celebrating our 1-year anniversary. My how time flies!

 

