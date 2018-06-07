Lauren Kelly And Her Boyfriend Gabe Are Celebrating 1 Year Together!

Exactly one year ago, Sarah Pepper was on the treadmill at our office gym and she noticed a good looking guy working out next to her. She didn't get a name, phone number, or even a picture...but lucky for us, Geoff Sheen and our boss saw him in the building's deli for lunch the next day and snapped a photo!

So we did what any normal people would do: we printed that photo our boss sent and hung it up around the building until we found him. That's when HOT GYM GUY was born.

We invited Ev up to the studio to chat, and we got all the details about him; including how he was in a serious long-term relationship so he couldn't be hooked up. But fear not! He had a single brother who he thought would be a good match, so the next day...Hot Gym Guy brought up his brother Gabe, and WOW. That's literally all I can say.

I knew from the second Gabe walked in that I was in big trouble. His ridiculous good looks, his calm, quiet and super sweet persona all played into just a few of the things I loved about him immediately. It really is true about what they say: when you know, YOU KNOW! And I knew from the get-go Gabe was it for me. And now 365 days later, we are celebrating our 1-year anniversary. My how time flies!

One year ago today, we started stalking a hot guy at the office gym who thought we were absolutely crazy...



Y’all remember Hot Gym Guy - Ev? ⁦@realsarahpepper⁩ ⁦@mrgeoffsheen⁩ pic.twitter.com/jymh9zYbMJ — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) June 6, 2018

And then we convinced Ev to come up to the station and chat with us...which he did... #HotGymGuy @realsarahpepper @mrgeoffsheen pic.twitter.com/EiHoh4VJO0 — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) June 6, 2018

And of course we asked Ev if he was single, but unfortunately he was in a serious relationship.



But not to worry! HE HAD A BROTHER! So #HotGymGuy brought in his brother Gabe. #HotBros @realsarahpepper @mrgeoffsheen pic.twitter.com/ap5raGs2KC — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) June 6, 2018