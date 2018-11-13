Lauren Kelly And Her Boyfriend Gabe Tried The Dirty Dancing Lift AGAIN...

Another weekend, another attempt at the Dirty Dancing lift! Seriously, we were just going to leave it alone after the first try FAIL...but so many of you guys wanted us to try it again we thought- whyyyyy not.

This time we had no adult beverages. (ok, MAYBE ONE)

I knew I had to jump higher... (like, A LOT higher)

And my form had to be better! (Let's face it, I am the reason we keep failing at this!)

I truly thought we were going to nail it, but NOPE. Our second fail didn't seem to bother Gabe though, after my sweater attempted to suffocate me he gently put me down on the floor and continued his dancing.

So it looks like we may need to try onnnnne last time. Or maybe we shouldn't? LOL

And speaking of Dirty Dancing...did you guyes see what Good Morning America posted yesterday??