Lauren Kelly's High School Notes: Halloween Costume Decisions Are Tough!

Betty-

Hey girl, how's your day been so far? I feel like I haven't talked to you in so long even though I just walked by you in the hallway heading to third period. I was trying to figure out if all the girls wanted to dress up for Halloween. I know it's still a month away, but I want us to have the best costumes! Got any thoughts?

Lauren

Lauren-

Heya! I was just actually thinking of this myself the other day at soccer practice. It was super boring and no one was listening to Coach Castro anyways. Yeah I'd love to be a part of the group costume this year..who else should we ask? I'm thinking Julie, Ashley, Rachel and Trisha? That's a good amount of people. Now what should our costume be?

Betty

Betty-

Yeah that's the perfect group! The 6 of us are the most fun anyways...and even if my sister tries to be in the group I'm going to tell her NO. She's super lame and she always tries to do everything that I do. I told her she has to wait until she's in high school to be cool. Ok, so costume-wise....what about the cast of the movie "Scream?" I have that ghost face mask, just not sure how to make it a group costume. Going to get ice cream from the line, I'll finish writing after lunch.

Lauren

...after lunch...

Betty-

Ok, sorry- had to pretend like I was studying in Chemistry for a little bit before finishing this note. I swear, Mrs. G always knows when I'm not paying attention, UGH! What if we go as Cher and the girls from 'Clueless' or 'The Craft?' oooh yeah those girls were creepy. Let me know some of your other ideas. See you in 6th.

Lauren

Lauren -

Hey girl, I like those costume ideas, but what if we go as girl groups in music? A few of us can go as different beanie babies and then 3 of us can do Salt N Pepa...I know you love them! What if we go as the cast of 'Friends'? I love that show!

Betty

Betty,

Well I think those are all great ideas! But what's gonna make us look the cutest? We can always dress up as the 5 biggest ladies in music right now: Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, Jewel, Celine Dion and Alanis Morissette? If not, I do love your Salt N Pepa idea.I'll definitely bring along my boom box and play "Shoop" all day. I love that song.

Lauren