Lauren Kelly's High School Notes: The Story Of The Unwanted Valentine's Day "Gift"

It was 1999 and this was my junior year of high school. Everyone was getting ready for Valentine’s Day next week, and my boyfriend at the time kept asking me what I wanted to do. I never really gave him an answer…so he took matters into his own hands…

Kelly-

Hey Kel, did you and your boyfriend have a good Valentine’s Day yesterday? I saw the ginormous bear he got you, and that was so cute! He is super sweet, and so thoughtful. It seems like everyone had a pretty good day. Did I tell you what Zac “got” me?

Lauren

Lauren-

Thanks girl! I know Sam was really trying to be so sweet with that huge bear, but I’m only 4’10...do you know how hard it was to carry that around school all day? I got a couple pictures on my camera of it in 3rd period, but I’m not sure if Sonia turned the flash on. What did Zac end up getting you?

Kelly

Kel-

So you know how I really hate when people do those dedication things on the radio? Well, Zac decided he was going to call the radio station and request a song for me.

THAT was his gift. I mean, WHY??!

I know he was really just trying to do something sweet and I can’t be mad at that. But at least I could’ve gone for some conversation hearts!

Lauren

Lauren-

I love your boyfriend Zac...but FAIL on his part! Doesn’t he know you only listen to songs that you’ve recorded on your Sony CD/Radio/Cassette player? (you do record the best songs though)

What song did he dedicate on the radio to you?

Kelly

Kel-

It was Selena. “I Could Fall In Love With You.” It was so embarrassing. I’m sure everyone in Houston heard it and knew it was for me.

Zac called right after, but I made my mom answer and tell him I was already sleeping. I feel kinda bad about that.

Lauren

Laur-

Dang girl, I’m sorry. That’s really embarrassing. I hope you’ve talked to him today and told him to get you candy or something next year. I mean, if you’re even still together next year.

You’re a junior…and Zac is a freshman…maybe you should try dating someone OLDER next time?

Love you! I’ll be your Valentine!

Kelly