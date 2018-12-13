Lauren Kelly's High School Notes: When Christmas Gift-Giving Goes WRONG

Going back to 1998. It was my sophomore year to the gift exchange we decided to do with our friends. By chance, I drew my best friend Julie's name and I thought I had the perfect gift in mind to get her.

Julie-

I love this time of the year! I'm super excited that we decided to do a friend's gift exchange too. I can't believe I drew your name out of the hat! I have the absolute perfect gift for you too, I can't wait to give it to you. Who's name did you draw? As long as it wasn't Ashley you should be good...she would be SUPER HARD to shop for.

See you after lunch.

Lauren

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lauren-

I know, this was such a great idea this year! Now instead of spending a bunch of money on presents for EVERYONE, we only have to get ONE present! Which is good because I am so broke right now. I drew Betty's name, and I'm gonna get her the new Tamagotchi keychain thing everyone is talking about. Can you give me a hint as to what you got me? Can't wait to open it!

Julie

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julie-

Oooh, the Tamagotchi is a good idea! Those things are everywhere! I heard you have to watch it and take care of it and stuff...and even clean up it's messes. Ok, hmmm a hint for you. Let's see...it's very soft.

When are we doing the exchange? Did we decide on the day after Christmas?

Lauren

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lauren-

Yeah, Ashley and Betty said wed all give each other our gifts on the day after Christmas so we can do our family Christmases first. Do you wanna come over Christmas morning and hang with my fam? We can shake all the other boxes under the tree! And hmmm, it's soft....I have no idea!

Julie

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The day after our Christmas gift exchange...

Lauren-

I can't believe you got me the same gift that my parents got me! How in the world did they know I wanted a Furby so bad?? I feel horrible, I know you were so excited to give it to me too! If we had just done our exchange ONE DAY earlier...

Julie

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julie-

I know, what are the odds right?? I can't believe your parents beat me to it by one day!!! Oh well, I'll get you something else. Maybe I'll tell you first thought just in case another family member has the same idea.

And by the way, I'M KEEPING THAT FURBY!

Lauren