Lauren Kelly's Letter To Her Mom For Mother's Day

My dearest Mommala,

I now understand why you had 3 more children after having me: I was so perfect that you thought “Hey! I should make more copies of her!”

As I look back on the last 36 years, I’m not really sure how you managed to wrangle all four of us the way you did. But I just want you to know that you did an amazing job.

Through braces, through turning my curly hair straight, through middle school, through high school, and through college, you always found a way to be a part of everything I did.

My #1 fan, who even got to be on stage with me at a Backstreet Boys concert as they sang “The Perfect Fan” to us, you were never phased by any of my crazy antics.

There’s no amount of words I could write, hugs I could give, or phone calls I could make that would express how much I love you. And Bella does too and she thanks you for always treating her like the princess she is.

I Love you Mommala, Happy Mother’s day.

(and for all of your enjoyment, here is an excellent #TBT of the fam)