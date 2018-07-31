Lauren Kelly's Neighbor Is Trying To Get Her Evicted!

I've lived in the same apartment for more than 3 years now, and I love my neighbors. The ones right next to and across from me are young, we all have dogs, and some have little kids. We have never, since I have lived here, eve had a problem with each other.

In case you guys didn't know, I have a small dog named Bella who's 10. She a little white Maltese, and she is my little princess who I do everything with! Now, granted...when Bella doesn't know you, or hears another dog bark, or hears cars leaving the garage, or anything else that makes any type of noise: SHE BARKS. Loudly.

Granted, I leave super early every morning but I know she's sleeping when I leave. I'd assume people getting ready for work, or people in the hallways slamming their doors would surely wake her up, to which then she'd probably start barking. Yes, she barks...because SHOCKER...SHE'S A DOG.

So this was the note one of my neighbors left taped to my door. (which ripped the paint off btw) I still don't know who the culprit is, but rest assured I will find out who it is.

HAVE FUN MOVING APARTMENTS!