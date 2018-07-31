Lauren Kelly's Neighbor Is Trying To Get Her Evicted!
Look at this RUDE LETTER her neighbor wrote and left on her door!
I've lived in the same apartment for more than 3 years now, and I love my neighbors. The ones right next to and across from me are young, we all have dogs, and some have little kids. We have never, since I have lived here, eve had a problem with each other.
In case you guys didn't know, I have a small dog named Bella who's 10. She a little white Maltese, and she is my little princess who I do everything with! Now, granted...when Bella doesn't know you, or hears another dog bark, or hears cars leaving the garage, or anything else that makes any type of noise: SHE BARKS. Loudly.
Granted, I leave super early every morning but I know she's sleeping when I leave. I'd assume people getting ready for work, or people in the hallways slamming their doors would surely wake her up, to which then she'd probably start barking. Yes, she barks...because SHOCKER...SHE'S A DOG.
So this was the note one of my neighbors left taped to my door. (which ripped the paint off btw) I still don't know who the culprit is, but rest assured I will find out who it is.
HAVE FUN MOVING APARTMENTS!
Look at this RUDE LETTER one of my neighbors left taped on my door!! WTH!!! Victims of my ridiculous schedule??— Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) July 31, 2018
OH IT’S ON NOW. -- pic.twitter.com/x77vVrbuRA