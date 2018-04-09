Lauren Kelly's Weekend In Five Photos

April 9, 2018
1.) Celebrated 10 months with this gorgeous man over the weekend! Bella approves ❤️

2.) Hadn't been to Mid Town in so long, but there's some great new stuff!

3.) So, speaking of Mid Town...ate dinner at the coolest new place called Kura Rotating Sushi. Check this out:

4.) Went to brunch with the besties at Weights and Measures and got a TEDDY GRAM LATTE! Yum! (sorry this pic is upside down lol)

5.) Babysat my sister's dog Manny, and Bella guarded me the whole time (sorry anbout this pic being sideways too lol)

 

 

 

 

 

