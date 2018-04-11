Livestream Yourself Punishing Your Child

Less and less parents are actually spanking their kids these days. But if THIS is what is going to replace it, it might be just as controversial.

According to the New York Post, there's a trend that's getting more and more popular where parents are LIVESTREAMING themselves punishing their kids. So you can go on YouTube or Facebook and watch the kid getting disciplined in real time. And it's causing a big debate online about whether it's appropriate.

Proponents point out that if your kid does something really bad and you want the punishment to resonate, an online public humiliation is one hell of a way to guarantee it.

But on the other hand, is it appropriate to broadcast something like that to strangers and leave a permanent video record of it that could haunt the kid for their whole life?

A parenting coach named Sue Atkins says she's very against online child shaming. "This is not for the benefit of the child . . . it's all about attention."