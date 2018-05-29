Losing Weight Is As Easy As Walking And Chewing Gum?

Remember when a really great insult was "so stupid, they couldn't walk and chew gum at the same time?"

According to a new study out of Jappan reported at Yahoo!, if you want to lose weight, it could be as easy as chewing gum while you walk.

The researchers found that when people combined walking and chewing gum, their heart rates were higher, they used more energy and lost more weight than if they just walked without gum.

So what's the explanation? It might be connected to something called "cardio-locomotor synchronization." That's where your heartbeat syncs up with a repetitive movement so by chewing gum, you get your heart up into the cardio zone and keep it there.