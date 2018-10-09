Man Burns Down His Own House To "Get Rid of Memories"

Alex Probus, 31, burned down his own house on Saturday night. Why? When the cops got there, he told them he was trying to, "get rid of memories."

Maybe it was the memory of not being in jail? Alex won't have to worry about that now. He was arrested for 2nd degree arson.

All sorts of questions though. Apparently, it was his family's old house and he was about to lose it. So maybe it was the memory of not paying his bills?

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire, and the firefighters got it under control before it could spread.

