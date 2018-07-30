Man Committed Identity Theft To Watch A College Basketball Game

Kevin Cayton, 51, of Arlington Heights, Illinois was taking a trip to Lake Delton, Wisconsin in December.

Cayton is a big fan of the University of Arizona Wildcats basketball team, so he wanted to make sure he could watch one of their games while he was on his trip. He researched a restaurant called Buffalo Phil's in Lake Delton, figured out Charter Spectrum was their cable company, and called Charter 11 times, pretending to be an employee, to upgrade their cable package to add the PAC-12 Network. But he never bothered to call Charter back to cancel the PAC-12 Network so in February, the owner of Buffalo Phil's noticed the cable bill was really high and started looking into it.

The cops got involved, and after an investigation they figured out what happened. They arrested Cayton last month for felony identity theft.

He's looking at up to 12 YEARS in prison!