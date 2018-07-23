Man Pulled Over For Doing 99 MPH Tries To Convince Cop He's Reading The Temperature

Use this for the week because it's not getting any colder!

A man was pulled over on a highway in Oakland, California for going 99 miles-an-hour in a 65. He told the cop he was certain he wasn't going that fast and that the cop was actually looking at the TEMPERATURE, not the radar speed.

The cop says that led to an "awkward silence," but eventually the guy gave up and signed his citation.

The radar gun did actually show the temperature on the screen along with the speed but it was only 80.2 degrees, not 99.