Man Puts Up 300 Billboards To Apologize To Girlfriend After Fight

According to the Times of India, Nilesh Khedekar of western India, 25, got into a big fight with his girlfriend, Shivde, last week.

So on Friday morning, he put up more than 300 billboards and banners all over his town apologizing to her.

It's an elaborate gesture, but now he's in real trouble. He did not actually pay for those billboards. He just printed a bunch of signs and hung them up. So now the police are investigating, and it could lead to charges for defacement of public property.

It is still unknown whether his stunt was enough to get his girlfriend to forgive him.