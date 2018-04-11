Man Robs Bank To Impress Taylor Swift

Even though it NEVER works out (and that she will write a song about it), men all over the world still dream about being Taylor Swift's boyfriend. The only question is: how would you get Taylor's attention?

Bruce Rowley of Connecticut devised his plan: rob a bank!

Rowley was arrested last week after he confessed to the robbery. But he wanted the cops to know he didn't do it for his own personal gain. He said after the robbery, he drove to Taylor's house in Rhode Island, and threw some of the loot over her fence to try to woo her. (Don't you just wish you were there to see that?)

Bruce was booked for robbery and larceny. He's being held on bail, but more importantly, he keeps talking about how he has a crush on Taylor. Even though this is so dumb, the police do have to do an official investigation. So, they are still trying to figure out if he actually went to her house.



