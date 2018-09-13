Man Sang This Song On The Way To Jail

September 13, 2018
Sarah Pepper
What song would you sing on your way to jail? 

Not a question I ever thought I would be asking myself until I read about Seth Coffey getting arrested down in Florida. 

He had a blood alcohol that was THREE TIMES the legal limit, so he was arrested for drunk driving! 

As the cops were driving him to jail he decided to start singing. What song do you think he sang? 

If you guessed "Don't Stop Believin'" YOU ARE RIGHT! 

 

 

