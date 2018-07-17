Man Steals Fire Truck, Winds Up In Two-Hour Police Chase

Firefighters were putting out a brush fire in Rio Linda, California on Saturday afternoon when David Carcalete, 29, ran up and stole their truck. Then he drove it over to pick up his girlfriend, a 35-year-old woman named Candice Scollard, about a mile away.

That led to a two hour, 100-mile police chase!

The cops wound up putting down spike strips, which popped one of the tires but David and Candice kept going without the tire for another half hour until they finally crashed in a ditch.

They're both facing several charges, including vehicle theft, evading, and possession of stolen property. And the cops are pretty sure they were both under the influence of drugs at the time (well, duh).