Man Steals His Date's Car, Then Uses It For Another Date

Faith Pugh of Memphis had a bad Saturday night. She went out on a date with Kelton Griffin, 21, who she knew from back in high school. He'd texted her out of the blue, asked her out, and she said yes.

But he showed up without a car, so she had to drive them in her Volvo. And when she stopped for gas, he asked if she'd run inside to get him a cigar. She did. And while she was inside the store, he stole her car!

As if that wasn't enough to call it a terrible date, it got worse. Kelton drove her car to go on a date with another girl. And that other girl? It was Faith's godsister.

Faith and the cops were able to use GPS to track the car to a drive-in movie theater, where they arrested Kelton for theft of property. And to top the whole thing off, he made Faith's godsister pay for their tickets to the drive-in.