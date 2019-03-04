Man Survives 5 Days On Taco Bell Mild Sauce Packets

Jeremy Taylor may be looking at getting some serious Taco Bell! He was stuck in the snow in Oregon since last Sunday after doing some off-roading.

He had no cell reception and he curled up in his 4-runner and slept for a while. He woke up the next day and there was even more snow and he was still stuck!



He tried to hike to the main road but had to come back to his car because the snow was too deep and so he decided to wait in his car until someone found him.

He and his dog were stuck there for FIVE days and they didn't have any food so they survived on three packets of Taco Bell FIRE SAUCE!



Someone on a snowmobile found him Friday and called 911.

What condiment could you survive on for five days?

Sarah Pepper - Chick-Fil-A Sauce

Geoff Sheen- Whataburger Spicy Ketchup

Lauren Kelly- Ranch Dressing