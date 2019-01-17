The Marathon Is Gonna Be Cold This Weekend

It is going to be COLD this weekend for the Aramco Half Marathon and Chevron Marathon.

If this is your first Half or Full in the cold. Here are some tips.

1. Lube is YOUR FRIEND! Even in the cold you are going to sweat so don't forget the body glide! You will thank me after the race.

2. Wear "Throwaways". I always go to a store and buy some sweats and wear them down to the race and you can shed them as you need to. They will be collectd and donated. I have found it is always better to be over dressed than underdressed.

3. Don't think just because it is cold you don't need to stay hydrated. You still need to keep fluids in you.

4. When it's cold I bring along a pair of knit gloves and a hat. Same thing, if I get too hot, I take them off and donate them. However, the gloves are usually small enough I can fit them on me but my hat usually gets dropped off with friends along the course.

5. Pack warm clothes to put on after you run in your gear check bag.

Click here for more tips from the Houston Marathon.

LISTEN TO YOUR BODY!