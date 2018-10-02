This May Be The Most Controlling Girlfriend Ever!

She had a contract! Read it here!

October 2, 2018
The Morning Mix
Sarah Pepper
This guy traded in his car and the guy who got it found this contract inside! So we don’t know how old the couple was or how long they have been together. What we do know is that she had some very specific rules for her man!

The guy who found it initially posted it on twitter but had to take it down because people thought it was HIS girlfriend and brought the HATE! 

You can click here to see the full list.

Here are the TOP FIVE Rules! 

1. You are NOT to have a single girls phone number.

2. You are NOT to follow them on any social media (including Instagram, Snap-chat, and Twitter)

3. You are NOT to hang out with Keegan (including his house or anywhere in public)

4. You are NOT to go to Honda without me

5. You are Not to hang out with your friends more than two times a week.

