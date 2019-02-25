Meet JJ Watt's Newest Nephews Logan Watt
February 25, 2019
Was a big weekend for the Watt's. The Watt boys all got together to celebrate the birth of middle brother, Derek Watt's son, Logan.
JJ shared some pictures for us all and said he is proud to be the favorite Uncle.
Words can’t even begin to describe it!! So happy for you @DerekWatt34 & @gabriella_watt2!! Logan is so Incredibly precious and I am honored to be his favorite uncle. I intend to defend that title with every fiber of my being! pic.twitter.com/nxFrXaP6qr— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 25, 2019