Meet JJ Watt's Newest Nephews Logan Watt

February 25, 2019
Was a big weekend for the Watt's. The Watt boys all got together to celebrate the birth of middle brother, Derek Watt's son, Logan. 

JJ shared some pictures for us all and said he is proud to be the favorite Uncle. 

JJ Watt
Derek Watt
Logan Watt

