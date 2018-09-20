Michigan High School Replaces Homecoming Queen Crown With Medals Of Excellence

A Michigan High School has decided to get rid of the tradition of homecoming queens saying it is “outdated” and the competition is hurtful for girls and aids in bullying.

Now, Chelsea High School is going to present students with medals of excellence.

The YouTube video from the Student council states, quote, ”I would make it equal for everyone, boys and girls could do it. And it’s not only the pretty girls”.

“We don’t want one of the biggest awards at our school to be associated with ‘pretty’ or ‘popular’ stereotypes or to be limited to a specific category of students,” student council president Drew Vanderspool wrote in a letter to families, according to MLive.com.

Video of The Meaning of Excellence

