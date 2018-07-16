Middle Children Are Going Extinct Because No One Wants To Have Three Kids Anymore

It turns out Geoff Sheen from The Morning Mix is a total monster for having three kids!

In a study posted at USA Today, middle children are going extinct, according to new data. Why? Because no one wants to have three or more kids anymore.

Back in the late 1970s, 59% of mothers had three or more kids. Today that's down to 32% and dropping. Also, the majority of people said three or four kids was ideal back in the '70s. Today, the top answer is two children.

So what happened? Money!

In 1960, it cost $198,000 to raise a child until age 18. In 2013, it was up to $245,000.

And a study found that there's a direct connection now between having more money and having more kids. Stated a different way, the main thing standing in the way of people having big families is that they feel like they can't afford to.