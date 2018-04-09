More Than 50% Of Women Are Closer To Their Best Friend Than Their Husband

You might love your husband, but you definitely like your BFF more!

According to a new survey reported at Metro, just over half of women say they're closer to their best friend than their husband. Here are the 10 reasons:

1. We can talk about everything, 57%.

2. She listens better, 45%.

3. I can tell her things I couldn't tell my partner, 44%.

4. We like more of the same things, 41%.

5. We laugh until we cry, 39%.

6. I can really be myself around her, 29%.

7. We go back much further, 29%.

8. She gives better advice, 28%.

9. She's less annoying, 26%.

10. We have a lot more in common, 25%.