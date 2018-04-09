More Than 50% Of Women Are Closer To Their Best Friend Than Their Husband
According to a new survey, the top reasons are: we can talk about everything, she listens better, and I can tell her things I couldn't tell my partner. Here's the rest of the top 10:
You might love your husband, but you definitely like your BFF more!
According to a new survey reported at Metro, just over half of women say they're closer to their best friend than their husband. Here are the 10 reasons:
1. We can talk about everything, 57%.
2. She listens better, 45%.
3. I can tell her things I couldn't tell my partner, 44%.
4. We like more of the same things, 41%.
5. We laugh until we cry, 39%.
6. I can really be myself around her, 29%.
7. We go back much further, 29%.
8. She gives better advice, 28%.
9. She's less annoying, 26%.
10. We have a lot more in common, 25%.