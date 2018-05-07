More People Are Planning To Buy Mother's Day Gifts This Year Than Last Year
Mother's Day is this weekend!
Mother's Day is this weekend, but (hopefully) you already knew that!
Here are some results from a new survey at PR Newswire about what we're planning to do for Mother's Day this year:
1. 76% of people are planning to buy their mom a gift, which is up from 70% last year.
2. It's also way higher than Father's Day, where only 61% of people bought a present last year.
3. We're also planning to spend $30 more in 2018 than we did in 2017. The average person spent $58 on Mother's Day last year. This time, they are going to drop $88.
4. But what does your mom actually want? Half of them say they want a nice dinner and the rest are split evenly between getting flowers or a gift card.